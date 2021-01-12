Brokerages Set American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) PT at $95.50

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

American Woodmark stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.39. The stock had a trading volume of 48,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,561. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.06. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $117.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 2.28.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $448.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.50 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in American Woodmark by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter worth $1,052,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter worth $4,678,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in American Woodmark by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter worth $805,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

