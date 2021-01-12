Brokerages Set Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Target Price at $5.25

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

In other news, CEO James V. Caruso bought 37,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $49,999.95. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 81,301 shares in the company, valued at $109,756.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jarrod Longcor purchased 29,630 shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,148 shares in the company, valued at $137,899.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 74,074 shares of company stock worth $100,000. 5.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.21% of Cellectar Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLRB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 53,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

