Brokerages Set Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Price Target at $68.00

Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CR. Vertical Research raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Crane by 19.5% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Crane by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Crane by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Crane by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Crane during the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.75. 295,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,117. Crane has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.14 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $737.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crane will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

