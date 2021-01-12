Brokerages Set CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Target Price at $4.83

CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.38.

Several research analysts have commented on CRHM shares. Acumen Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of CRH Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bloom Burton lowered CRH Medical to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of CRH Medical in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

In other news, Director Ian Webb sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $72,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Bear sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $41,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,012 shares of company stock worth $132,394. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CRH Medical by 5.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,207,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 109,282 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CRH Medical by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in CRH Medical by 131.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 189,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 107,481 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in CRH Medical by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,085,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 99,440 shares during the period. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRHM stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.22. 104,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,441. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 2.41. CRH Medical has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.50 million. CRH Medical had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CRH Medical will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

