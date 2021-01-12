Brokerages Set DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target at $6.73

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.73.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 25,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $207,061.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 290,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,366.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $88,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 138,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,231.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 305,470 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,471,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,668,000 after acquiring an additional 17,674 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 154,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 233.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $8.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.06. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.24). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.