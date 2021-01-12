Brokerages Set Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) PT at $46.50

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCT. Barclays upped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 720,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $28,634,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth $190,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

DCT traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -408.27. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.80 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.