Brokerages Set Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Price Target at $77.73

Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.73.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of FTV remained flat at $$71.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,475. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.82. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fortive has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Fortive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $4,009,209.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,339,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 15,924 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $979,007.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 339,420 shares of company stock worth $21,395,729. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its position in Fortive by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

