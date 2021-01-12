Brokerages Set Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Price Target at $29.11

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.11.

HTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

In related news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $903,694.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,838,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,831,000 after purchasing an additional 620,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,470,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,222,000 after purchasing an additional 149,572 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,745,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,380,000 after purchasing an additional 346,542 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,187,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,524,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,631,000 after purchasing an additional 57,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $26.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.67 and a beta of 0.56.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.