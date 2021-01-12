Brokerages Set Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Target Price at $53.42

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.42.

IBTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist assumed coverage on Independent Bank Group in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James downgraded Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

In related news, CEO David R. Brooks sold 8,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $538,570.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alicia Kuhn Harrison bought 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.99 per share, for a total transaction of $105,207.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,873.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,325 shares of company stock valued at $197,256 and sold 25,669 shares valued at $1,533,739. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the third quarter worth about $473,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 23.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 430,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 48.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

IBTX stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.94. 124,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.44. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $70.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.88.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.33. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $157.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

