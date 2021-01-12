Brokerages Set International Paper (NYSE:IP) Target Price at $44.33

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.22.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $426,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,788,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.89 and its 200 day moving average is $42.52. International Paper has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

