Brokerages Set Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) (LON:KGF) PT at GBX 261.78

Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) (LON:KGF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 261.78 ($3.42).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

LON KGF opened at GBX 286.90 ($3.75) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 272.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 272.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of £6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 38.29. Kingfisher plc has a 52-week low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 326.20 ($4.26).

Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

