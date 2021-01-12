Brokerages Set Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Target Price at $19.00

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRETF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRETF opened at $12.56 on Friday. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $13.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average is $8.87.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

