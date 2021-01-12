Brokerages Set Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Target Price at $11.63

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NAVI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of Navient stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.81. Navient has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.48 million. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. Navient’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Navient will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,321,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,320,000 after acquiring an additional 287,433 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 30.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 433,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 101,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 99.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 558,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 278,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 943.8% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,273,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,951,000 after buying an additional 1,151,302 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

