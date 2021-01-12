Brokerages Set NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) PT at $3.47

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.47.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deep Basin Capital LP raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 191.3% in the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 7,121,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676,336 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 27.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 626,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 803,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 50.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 22,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.12. 1,649,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,307. The firm has a market cap of $883.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 3.48. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.86 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. The business’s revenue was down 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

