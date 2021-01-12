Brokerages Set TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) PT at $33.19

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.19.

Several brokerages recently commented on TA. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of TA traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,860. TravelCenters of America has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.67. The company has a market cap of $448.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 284.9% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after acquiring an additional 961,350 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the third quarter worth about $216,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 743.5% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 674,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,186,000 after buying an additional 594,800 shares in the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the third quarter worth about $14,190,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the third quarter worth about $3,645,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

