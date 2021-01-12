Brokerages Set TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Price Target at $19.00

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPH. B. Riley upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zelman & Associates cut TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 11,756.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 385,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 381,836 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 56.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,695,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,051,000 after buying an additional 2,774,417 shares during the period.

Shares of TPH stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.35. 2,214,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.20. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.60. TRI Pointe Group has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $19.59.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $826.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.38 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. TRI Pointe Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.