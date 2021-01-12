Brokers Issue Forecasts for ICICI Bank Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for ICICI Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Sharma now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.86.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IBN. BidaskClub raised shares of ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE IBN opened at $14.87 on Monday. ICICI Bank has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.37.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 7.7% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 14,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in ICICI Bank by 5.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ICICI Bank by 15.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ICICI Bank by 14.4% in the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

