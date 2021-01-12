BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Shares Down 0.5%

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN)’s stock price fell 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.23 and last traded at C$4.23. 36,896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 150,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.25.

Separately, Fundamental Research began coverage on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.91 target price on the stock.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.21.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN)

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Featured Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.