BTIG Research Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,600.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,331.78.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,402.62 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,435.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 167.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,350.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,254.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

