BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

BTR Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128,478 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 29,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 427,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after acquiring an additional 119,310 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 884,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,784,000 after acquiring an additional 47,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

WY traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.71. 3,950,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,462,623. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.78 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average is $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $34.71.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.36%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

