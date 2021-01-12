BTR Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

BTR Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOLD. Alleghany Corp DE lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 5,005,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180,000 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,015,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,126 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,350,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,524,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,335,910,000 after buying an additional 1,438,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,122,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,669,000 after buying an additional 1,232,840 shares in the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.49.

Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,241,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,283,203. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.19.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

