BTR Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 488.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,239,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,156. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.31 and a 200 day moving average of $143.32. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $159.62.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

