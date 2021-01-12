BTR Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $7,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAA. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.22.

NYSE:MAA traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.69. 593,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,822. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.42. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $169,949.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,639 shares in the company, valued at $33,797,152.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $25,690.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.