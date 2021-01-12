BTR Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

BTR Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group comprises about 1.7% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $11,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of J. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth about $176,813,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,186,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,165,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,574,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

In other news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $337,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,529,754.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $255,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on J. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.31.

J traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.58. 450,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,971. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $116.73.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.