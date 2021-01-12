Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.88.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BG. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine cut Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Bunge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of BG stock opened at $69.72 on Tuesday. Bunge has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.91. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $2.27. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bunge will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Bunge by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

