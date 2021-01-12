Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $2.82 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 77.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.44.

NYSE YUM remained flat at $$107.67 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,167,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,072. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.04 and a 200-day moving average of $97.26.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,618 shares of company stock worth $2,944,061 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

