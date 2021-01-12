Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $31.05 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,971 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 5.5% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Visa were worth $31,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,752,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $918,039,000 after acquiring an additional 414,962 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 24.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,079 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $208.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,273,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,357,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.30 and its 200-day moving average is $202.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.34.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

