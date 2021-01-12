Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $999,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,913 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.84.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $5.47 on Tuesday, reaching $539.39. 6,862,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,800,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $527.94 and a 200-day moving average of $496.06. The company has a market cap of $333.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.18, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total transaction of $9,286,426.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at $73,938,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,850 shares of company stock valued at $31,276,935. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

