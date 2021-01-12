Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 58 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 30.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $18.86 on Tuesday, hitting $1,737.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,417,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,140. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,764.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1,604.40. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,843.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,813.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

