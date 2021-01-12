Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AT&T by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,117 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,847,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,940,000 after acquiring an additional 496,199 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,483 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 850.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,294,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,442,000 after purchasing an additional 411,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.75. 40,993,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,348,527. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $204.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average of $29.10.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

