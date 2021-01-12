Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Acquires 353 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $142.32. 54,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,030. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $143.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.65 and a 200 day moving average of $130.69.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

