Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,639 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.7% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.71. 1,955,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,370,448. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $138.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

