Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,293,455,000 after purchasing an additional 328,678 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,428,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,884,000 after purchasing an additional 153,972 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,795,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,889,000 after purchasing an additional 190,480 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,311,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,440,000 after purchasing an additional 96,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist Securiti cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.24.

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.59 on Tuesday, reaching $93.19. The stock had a trading volume of 191,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,630,505. The company has a market capitalization of $174.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $117.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

