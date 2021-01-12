Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Grows Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,960 shares during the quarter. PPL comprises about 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in PPL by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 173,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in PPL by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 76,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in PPL by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,893 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.56. 68,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,091,294. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.76. PPL Co. has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.