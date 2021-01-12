Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after acquiring an additional 34,993 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Discovery by 128.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after buying an additional 230,750 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Discovery by 47.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Discovery by 16.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 20,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Discovery by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,275,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,566,000 after buying an additional 97,696 shares in the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DISCK traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.74. 140,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,291,323. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $30.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DISCK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

