Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $3.07 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Truist upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.69.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,491,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 663,635 shares of company stock valued at $93,052,467. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.12. The company had a trading volume of 91,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,935,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.63. The company has a market cap of $340.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.