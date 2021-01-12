Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. produces cement, ready-mix concrete and construction aggregates. Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BZZUF. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

BZZUF stock remained flat at $$22.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. Buzzi Unicem has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $23.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.58.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

