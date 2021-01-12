Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,800.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CABO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

CABO opened at $2,060.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Cable One has a 12-month low of $1,031.39 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,129.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,903.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.08 million. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cable One will post 45.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 892 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,935.00, for a total value of $1,726,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total transaction of $56,983.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,769. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,574 shares of company stock worth $4,970,992. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the third quarter worth about $43,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 23.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

