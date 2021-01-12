Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Update

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 342,700 shares, an increase of 4,594.5% from the December 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Calibre Mining stock opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

