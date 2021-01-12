Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) PT Raised to $30.00 at Raymond James

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AR Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ELY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callaway Golf from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Callaway Golf from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Callaway Golf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.42.

Shares of ELY opened at $26.57 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $26.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average of $19.76.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $183,008.09. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $137,530.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at $528,334.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the second quarter worth $600,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,199,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after acquiring an additional 29,995 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

