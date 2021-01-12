Camden National Co. (CAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Camden National has raised its dividend payment by 43.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Camden National has a dividend payout ratio of 43.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Camden National to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $48.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. Camden National had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $47.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden National will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camden National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

