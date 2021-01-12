Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 49.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,742,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $332,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,273 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,609,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,936,000 after purchasing an additional 447,378 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 39.2% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 671,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,453,000 after purchasing an additional 188,988 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $18,606,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,133,000 after purchasing an additional 172,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $114.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $116.16. The company has a market capitalization of $81.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a $0.432 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.40.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

