Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the December 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Cannabis Sativa stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 313,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,623. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50. Cannabis Sativa has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.53.

About Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Telemedicine, Contract Manufacturing, and Brand Development and Product Marketing. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology; and operates as a contract manufacturer of products containing hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD).

