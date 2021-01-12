CanYaCoin (CAN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $874.00

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 12th. One CanYaCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. CanYaCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $874.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CanYaCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00041363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00042959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.86 or 0.00367085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,515.95 or 0.04352446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin (CRYPTO:CAN) is a token. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,983 tokens. The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. CanYaCoin’s official message board is medium.com/canyacoin. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CanYa is a platform for the home and digital services industry, allowing users to find, book, pay and review service providers. The CanYaCoin is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, powering the platform payment system, enabling a decentralised, trustless and hedged escrow service, a single bridge between fiat and a variety of cryptocurrencies, a powerful rewards system to encourage network effects, and incentivised user-curation and userarbitration. “

CanYaCoin Token Trading

CanYaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CanYaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CanYaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.