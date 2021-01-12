Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Darcy Trufyn Sells 900 Shares

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Darcy Trufyn sold 900 shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.86, for a total value of C$32,274.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,178 shares in the company, valued at C$3,807,543.08.

Darcy Trufyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, Darcy Trufyn sold 37,394 shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.75, for a total value of C$1,336,835.50.

Shares of TSE:CPX opened at C$36.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.34. The stock has a market cap of C$3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 14.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$34.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.58. Capital Power Co. has a 52 week low of C$20.23 and a 52 week high of C$38.88.

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$421.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Power Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$38.00 price target on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Atb Cap Markets cut Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, CSFB cut Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.11.

About Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

