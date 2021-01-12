Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to report $0.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Capri’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Capri reported earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.83. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CPRI shares. Barclays raised Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Capri from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Capri from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capri from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Capri by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.34. 1,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,387,589. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.49. Capri has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $45.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.80, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

