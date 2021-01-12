Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,089 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of Capri worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Capri in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Capri by 111.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 38,182 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in Capri in the third quarter valued at $5,400,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at $1,050,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 1,047.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 301,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 274,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $45.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.80, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.49. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.77.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Capri from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Capri from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.37.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

