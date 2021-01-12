Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Trading Up 11.8%

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) shares were up 11.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.96 and last traded at $4.91. Approximately 8,967,938 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 356% from the average daily volume of 1,966,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99. The company has a market cap of $100.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 6.55.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,304.84% and a negative return on equity of 55.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 80,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.