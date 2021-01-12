Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstone Turbine Corp. develops, designs, assembles and sells Capstone MicroTurbines. Capstone MicroTurbines provide power at the site of consumption and to hybrid electric vehicles that combine a primary source battery with an auxiliary power source, such as a microturbine, to enhance performance. The Capstone MicroTurbine combines sophisticated design, engineering and technology to produce a reliable and flexible generator of electricity and heat for commercial and industrial applications. “

Get Capstone Turbine alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Capstone Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Turbine from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

CPST traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $12.38. 492,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,642. Capstone Turbine has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The stock has a market cap of $137.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 million. Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 149.82% and a negative net margin of 30.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Capstone Turbine will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capstone Turbine news, CEO Darren Jamison purchased 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $32,770.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,952. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $27,462.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,694.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,156 shares of company stock valued at $34,772 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Capstone Turbine by 4,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 42,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Capstone Turbine in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstone Turbine (CPST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.