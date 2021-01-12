Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) shares rose 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.47 and last traded at $17.10. Approximately 496,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 410,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.41. The firm has a market cap of $852.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.25. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 6,078 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $92,993.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 936,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,329,872.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 11,799 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $188,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 941,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,135 shares of company stock valued at $872,800 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 110,935 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 20,111 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 502,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after buying an additional 334,015 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

